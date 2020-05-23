Amanda Kloots shares positive update on husband Nick Cordero’s COVID-19 battle

Amanda Kloots had an optimistic Instagram update about her husband Nick Cordero’s well being standing as he continues battling COVID-19 within the hospital.

“Nick update: He is doing good,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday evening. “He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day.” Kloots, a health coach and mom to the couple’s 11 month-old son Elvis, added, “Small improvements are small wins that equal a victory.”

Cordero, 41, a Tony-nominated actor who has starred in Broadway reveals together with Waitress and Rock of Ages, was hospitalized for pneumonia in late March, Kloots initially shared on Instagram. He was put right into a medically-induced coma shortly after and recognized with COVID-19. In April, Kloots shared that Cordero’s proper leg was to be amputated resulting from a blood clot.

On Instagram, Kloots has been encouraging followers to bounce in celebration of her husband’s life with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.





Kloot’s husband’s prognosis has been up and down — on May 12, Kloots mentioned Cordero had woken up and was out of the coma. And on Wednesday, she shared that “things are going downhill” after a very dangerous morning. The subsequent day she said, “We’re on a step forward again,” calling the method a “roller coaster.”

“He says he recognizes me,” Kloots mentioned in a latest Instagram update. “So if we ask him a yes or no question, this is how we’re communicating — yes, he looks up; no, he looks down. The other day, I asked the nurse, I was like, ‘Can he see me over FaceTime?’ and she said, “Ask him.’ And so I said, ‘Nick, can you see me?’ And he looked right up. So I think he can. And when I put Elvis on the FaceTime, his eyes get really big and he seems very, very alert.”





For the latest coronavirus news and updates, observe alongside at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to consultants, folks over 60 and those that are immunocompromised proceed to be essentially the most in danger. If you could have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s useful resource guides.

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment: