Amanda Kloots shares details about the private memorial for late husband Nick Cordero

“We had a little memorial the other day with close friends and family. I stated, ‘Nick would have wanted this to be an event. Let’s attempt to laugh, share terrific stories and sing for him and to his memory.’ He would have liked it. It was stunning and best. His spirit was absolutely there,” Kloots composed on Instagram.

She continued: “We listened to the song, I’m Here, from The Color Purple. Nick and I saw this show on Broadway years ago and we left the theater in tears, speechless. As it was being played last night the lyrics in the second half of the song hit me hard. Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it. … So, when I heard these lyrics yesterday I thought, ‘Ok. When I’m doubting if I can get through this, I’m playing this song. It will be my motto.'”

Cordero, who starred in “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale,” and “Rock of Ages,” died at the age of 41 on July 5 after being hospitalized for coronavirus. Kloots and Cordero share a child, Elvis, who was born in June 2019.

Kloots stated she understands, “Nick is up above routing for me, thinking in me and hoping for me. He desires me to LIVE this brand-new life and he desires me to be the finest variation of myself for our child.

“I promised him in the hospital that I would try to do that,” she stated.

