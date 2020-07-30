Amanda Kloots Says She’s ‘Unable To Think Or Move’ In Heartbreaking Note Over Losing Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is still processing the death of Nick Cordero previously this month after his prolonged fight with issues due to COVID-19, and likely will continue to for a long time.

Along with a sweet selfie (above) along with her late spouse and their child Elvis Cordero, the physical fitness trainer penned a wholehearted note to Instagram in his honor on Wednesday about processing “this loss more and more.”

Kloots started:

“Every day, as I process this loss more and more, I realize new things that are hitting me on a daily basis. Today it was that I lost our family. I lost my husband. Elvis lost his father, but today I realized we lost our family. We didn’t really even get to be a family. We won’t have those memories that I dreamed of since Elvis was born. This hit me hard. It stung like a horrible bug bite actually. The pain of everything has recently begun to stop me in my tracks. I’ll be doing something and I freeze, unable to think or move. My gut aches, it actually aches deeper than I ever knew it could.”

So, so unfortunate. We can’t think of how tough this should be for her.

She concluded her ideas (listed below):

“I am saying this tonight in hopes that if anyone else can relate, know that I’m here with you. If anyone else feels this pain, you are not alone. Grieving is a journey we all do differently. Talking about it when I have the strength is helping me. I don’t always have the strength, sometimes I can’t talk at all. There are no answers. There is no right or wrong. I can only allow myself the time and the process and be honest with that.”

Over the weekend, the AK! Fitness creator exposed their 1-year-old had actually stated his very first words, sharing a video of her sweet child taking a look at an image of the late Broadway star. Along with the cute clip, Amanda composed:

“Elvis said his first words today!! Listen closely! He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said ‘right there.’ He hasn’t seen Nick since March 30th. The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing.” Especially as Amanda prepares to move into her brand-new El Lay house with Elvis, which the couple had actually bought together prior to Cordero being confessed to the ICU in March, we make sure a great deal of feelings will be given the surface area. We continue to consider her throughout these heart-wrenching times.

