Amanda Kloots Reveals She ‘Really’ Misses Sleeping Next To Late Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is really feeling the void Nick Cordero left, almost 2 months after the death of her partner due to coronavirus problems.

The physical fitness trainer published a sweet image (inset, above) taken by the Broadway star while she was asleep behind him. Elvis‘ mother shared to Instagram on Sunday:

“I found this on Nicks phone. I don’t remember him taking this picture but know exactly where we are here. I really miss sleeping next to him, cuddling into his shoulder and having someone to hold. ❤️”

Aww, such a sweet memory.

Related: Amanda Reflects On ‘Beyond Surreal’ Experience Of Picking Up Nick’s Ashes

Understandably, Kloots is still processing the loss of Cordero, however has actually been doing her finest to remain hectic with her relocation into a brand-new house which they had actually bought together prior to him falling ill with COVID-19 in the spring. In one especially heartbreaking note ahead of the shift, the previous Rockette opened about her continuous mourning procedure: