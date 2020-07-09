Amanda Kloots Opens Nick Cordero’s Phone – See His Heartwarming Never-Before-Seen Final Photos

The universe gave Amanda Kloots two big gift ideas this week, in the wake of her husband’s death.

As you’ve probably heard, Broadway star Nick Cordero passed on on Sunday after the hardest fought struggle with COVID-19 we’ve heard of.

As she has been trying to cope with the massive loss, Amanda found one last number of moments of Nick — thanks to the photos and videos on his phone. And she shared some with most of us.

She explained on her Instagram Story on Tuesday:

“I was really lucky today. I woke up and I just immediately remembered Nick’s password to his cell phone. I went to his phone which has been with me since I took his belongings at the hospital and I charged it and I put it in. I was recovering a lot of photos and text messages from a lot of people from April to now. It has been a day of reflection… he was such a beautiful man. I kept saying that to him at the hospital, ‘You’re such a beautiful man and I love you so much and I still do and I will always.’”

Not only did Nick have 832 missed text messages from people wishing him well in the short months that he was in a coma, he also had some beautiful never-before-seen photos.

Amanda shared:

So beautiful.

She also shared some videos of Nick playing guitar and singing:

Can you imagine being able to get so many amazing new memories so soon after a family member passed? What a truly heartwarming present.

And it wasn’t the thing given to Amanda and her 1-year-old son Elvis…

A GoFundMe was setup to support your family, what with the enormous medical bills accrued over nearly 100 days in the ICU — and since Nick’s passing it has only blown up more.

As of this writing, the fund now has $998,621 raised — nearly a million bucks on a $480k goal. That’s significantly more than money — it’s not quite twenty thousand folks trying and putting their on the job Amanda’s shoulder to give her comfort.

So how is she doing??

The former actress and current fitness entrepreneur exposed on her Story, saying:

“I’m used to sleeping alone and I’m used to not talking to him and that all has been sort of my life for the last three months. That is a normal thing. I think the thing that is really hard is acknowledging that I won’t see him again or the things that, you know, he’s going to miss with Elvis… I go in and out of complete shattered tears, not knowing what to do, feeling completely lost to also feeling OK and strong.”

She added:

“I’m letting myself feel all the feels, and I’m letting myself cry when I need to and I’m letting myself just sit in silence if I need to, be around friends if I need to.”

Amanda is currently spending some time leaning on family friend Zach Braff and his girlfriend, Florence Pugh. She shared one last emotional message concerning the final moments with Nick, saying:

“I will share with you one day about those last couple hours with Nick because they were really beautiful and ironic a little bit.”

Take your time. All of this sharing has been a gift to us, and a reminder to hold on tight to those we love.

