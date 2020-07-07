Amanda Kloots Memorializes Her 5-Year Romance With The Late Nick Cordero In Heartfelt Video

The world continues to be reeling with sadness over Nick Cordero‘s tragic passing early in the day this week due to complications from the novel coronavirus. The beloved Broadway star was only 41 years of age.

Through it all, his wife Amanda Kloots faithfully shared updates about his difficult battle with the herpes virus via Instagram and on Tuesday she returned to the social media marketing platform to provide us a closer consider the pair’s love story over time.

The six-minute clip features photos taken between 2015 and 2020, and was published by Kloots’ sister, Anna. In the touching video tribute, viewers are treated to glimpses of the couple’s wedding, footage of the 2 welcoming their son, Elvis, 13 months, and several other tender moments between them.

Grab a tissue and watch Amanda’s moving homage to her husband (below):

These two really appeared to share a love so pure and true! In her caption, the grieving widower recalled feeling the “luckiest” within their relationship. This is so heartbreaking…

This upload comes just one day after Kloots tearfully thanked followers because of their support through Nick’s three-month-long hospitalization with the disease. He suffered multiple complications, a medically-induced coma, and had one of his legs amputated in order to nurse him back to health. We always keep Amanda, baby Elvis, and the rest of these loved ones inside our thoughts in this difficult time.

R.I.P., Nick.