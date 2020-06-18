Amanda Kloots gives Nick Cordero update and shares how she stays positive

Kloots, a dancer and fitness instructor, said that even though her husband is not able to speak as that he remains in ICU on a ventilator, he does communicate with his eyes.

“He can’t really even move you guys, that’s how weak he is,” she said on her behalf Instagram stories. “He looks up, he looks down, he looks left and right. And he answers yes and no questions, a yes is looking up a no is looking down.”

Kloots was candid about her husband’s uphill battle and said days gone by two days had been “all over the place,” due to Cordero’s fluctuating blood circulation pressure. She also said he had lost 65 pounds while in the hospital and that, “his muscles are definitely atrophying.”