Amanda Guyger’s lawyers appeal sentence in Botham Jean murder case

Amber Guyger, the ex-Dallas police officer who was convicted in October of murdering her unarmed black neighbor, Botham Jean, is appealing her ten-year jail sentence.

Guyger has actually declared she fired in self-defense in 2018, when she pressed open door to Jean’s house– one flooring above her own– in the misconception it was her own. She discovered Jean on his own sofa, seeing TELEVISION and consuming ice cream.

Her lawyers are declaring that there was insufficient proof to totally convict her of murder, according to CNN.

“She had the right to act in deadly force in self-defense since her belief that deadly force was immediately necessary was reasonable under the circumstances,” her lawyers mentioned in the appeal.

The appeal follows Dallas Police Union President Mike Mata dodging indictment on damaging proof charges in the case.

Lawyers for Jean’s household likewise provided a declaration, through their attorney, revealing their dissatisfaction in the appeal.

“After admitting her crime and asking Botham Jean’s family for mercy — Guyger’s actions in filing this appeal reflect someone who is not repentant but instead was hoping to play on the families’ sympathies at the time that they were most vulnerable.”

The declaration included, “The jury was instructed on self-defense prior to deliberations and they properly rejected the defense and found Guyger guilty of murder one.”

Guyger’s lawyers have actually asked that the appeal be heard through oral argument. A hearing date has not …