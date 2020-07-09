Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Ivory Coast Prime Minister, dies at 61

He described the prime minister as his closest collaborator over a 30-year period.
Coulibaly, 61, have been chosen to perform as the ruling party’s candidate in this year’s October presidential election.
He had only recently returned from the two-month stay static in France where he had been undergoing health check-ups.
At the time, the federal government said that “after examinations on Monday 4 May at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, he will take a few weeks rest, as prescribed by his doctor.”
Coulibaly arrived back the Ivory Coast on Thursday
On Twitter, President Ouattara said, “I salute the memory of a statesman, of great loyalty, devotion and love for the homeland. He embodied this young generation of Ivorian leaders of great skill and extreme loyalty to the Nation.”
According to his official biography, Coulibaly results in a wife and five children.
This is a developing story.