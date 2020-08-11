Amacool Battery Operated Stroller Fan Flexible Tripod Clip On Fan with 3 Speeds and Rotatable Handheld Personal Fan for Car Seat Crib Bike Treadmill (Black)



Amacool tripods fan is specially made for baby but also anyone. We invent this to meet baby and parents need in summer, indoors and outdoors. The 3 flexible legs (tripod) are sturdy built and long enough to hold the handle of strollers, wheelchails, crib or anywhere you would place your baby, keep it cool and entertained. As we surveyed, many parents will sit their baby child on carseat on a ride, if it’s rear facing and the AC vent arenot located at a good place, your child wont get much AC. There comes our baby fan, which can be attached on car headset, no matter your child is rear facing or forward facing, he/she will get cool breeze easily. Our fan with 3 speeds for your needs, Speed 1 and 2 are comfortable, quiet and effective for child, while speed 3 are strong for adult. The baby fan is with rechargeable battery included – Grade A 2600mah battery, lasts 6-10hours if set at low speed for child, it’s enough for a half day outing like a walk. If you take it out to park, zoo and Disney, we suggest you fully charge the fan and take a portable power bank as backup power source ( (better with 5V/2A output), which can keep the fan running extra hours. The bonus of LED Light is low power consumption yet helpful at night, the lit fan cools your down and drives away darkness, LED Light and Fan can works together or separately, their have different controls, so you can chose Light and Fan setting according to your need. We spend so much on the tripod to make it multi-functional and useful. It can be used as handheld fan for game days for soccer, camping and other outdoors. It can sit at your bedroom, office table, grab on your poor or beach umbrella, you can also set it at your boat, golf cart, or treadmill in gym…it’s a magic fan and wait for you to explore more.

360 Degree Angled and 3 Speeds: the stroller fan’s head can adjust vertically and horizontally for any direction,to create the perfect cooling breeze; it comes with 3 speeds for different purpose, powerful wind yet whisper working

Rechargeable and Portable: comes with 2600mah battery, lasts 2.5-10 hours depending on winds, support USB charging via power bank laptop and any power source with USB output,a must have for you and your kids trip to Disneyland, zoo and park

Baby-Friendly: fan cover specifically designed to protect little inquisitive fingers; this fan with LED lights of 3 setting, light up the night, keep your baby feeling safe, convenient for Mom and the elder in the darkness

Durable and Sturdy: our engineer designed the tripod with flexible knobs, the legs strong enough to be bent over and over; to present you a cool and worry-free summer, we offer 12 month Replacement Warranty