Ama Agbeze on managing emotions, connections and Commonwealth Games | Netball News





Ama Agbeze joined Severn Stars forward of the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season

Ama Agbeze discusses managing feelings, connections and her new function on the Commonwealth Games England Board forward of the 2022 video games in Birmingham.

After a pre-season with new franchise Severn Stars, and beginning the brand new Superleague time period, discovering a house along with her husband was the subsequent port of name for Agbeze. Yet, like so many others throughout the nation, that plan needed to be put on maintain.

“We were going to move to Worcester, and we’d looked at a place on the day of our last game there [Stars versus Wasps],” she stated to Sky Sports.

“The landlord was still renovating it and it was quite run-down. I said to my husband, why don’t we just take it? We’ll move in and then we can help do it up alongside the landlord. Now, I’m just thinking, thank goodness we didn’t do that!”

Not solely are Agbeze and husband Fred not lined in mud or combating fairly important DIY tasks proper now, they’re capable of be near the netballer’s household. With her mum and sister each working within the Care sector, being collectively in Birmingham is extraordinarily necessary.

Stars have been capable of play 4 matches earlier than the competitors was postponed (Credit: Andrew Taylor)

With regard to her on-court household, the ‘Class of 2020’ at Severn Stars are a comparatively new unit compared to others throughout the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Melissa Bessell arrived as head coach forward of the beginning of the season and the skilled coach launched a variety of new faces into the group – Agbeze being one in all them.

With a few of their very own friendships and relationships as team-mates nonetheless being of their infancy on the time of the league’s postponement, the group have developed and learnt collectively throughout this lockdown interval.

“We’ve gone around between us and made sure that we’re touching base with each other as people,” Agbeze shared.

“I feel it obtained to a stage the place everyone wasn’t fairly totally sharing how they have been feeling.

“Everybody was kind of struggling but nobody really said it. Sometimes you don’t always share all of your personal feelings with your team-mates, but we’ve all put it out there now. We’ve all said how we are feeling and we’re able to support each other more as a result.”

Agbeze additionally shared a reservation which many others is likely to be feeling throughout these unsure occasions. The perception that your personal challenges are ‘lighter’ than others’ on the market, and in consequence do not should be shared. However, her perspective on this assertion is a crucial one.

“I always think everything is relative to you,” she stated.

“Something that you simply may say to me, which is regarding you and that you simply’re discovering actually difficult, may not be one thing that is bothering me or would hassle me. But, it’s nonetheless actually necessary as a result of it is having a big impact on your well-being.

“I at all times consider it being like when a younger baby loses their favorite toy. Those trying in will say that they’ve loads of others to take pleasure in, however to that baby that is a very powerful one.

“Everyone’s situations are unique to them and they’re important to share with people you feel comfortable in doing so.”

Agbeze has represented Team England at three Commonwealth Games competitions

Supporting these round her is one thing that Agbeze is aware of all about. In the Vitality Roses latest Commonwealth Games reunion name, Tracey Neville praised her management as a captain and the way in which through which she at all times made the gamers really feel valued.

“I wanted to make sure, irrespective of how much someone trained or what they did, it was more about them as a person and that they were right in themselves,” Agbeze stated.

“That would then lead to them feeling good and delivering a good performance.

“It is quite hard to do sometimes,” she added, linking again to the right here and now.” I’ve been struggling myself for the time being so then it is arduous to succeed in out to different individuals. But, I’ve been making an attempt to message two individuals every single day although, to see how they are going.

“I know when someone reaches out to me, even with just a heart emoji, that’s enough to know that they’re thinking about you.”

By the very nature of their careers, sportsmen and girls have an excellent element of construction of their regular day-to-day lives, and typically have each second of their day deliberate out.

From these juggling work alongside coaching classes to those that are totally skilled, athletes’ diaries are set. Adjusting to life with out that, is a problem.

“I feel if I did not have my very own coaching to do, then I might discover it much more difficult. But, like many netballers, I practice to play and I’m actually lacking the taking part in bit proper now!

“Outside of netball I often go into schools and business, and attend speaking events and that’s not possible at the moment. I’ve been doing some elements remotely – dialling into board meetings – but like everyone I’m missing connecting with people face-to-face.”

The netballer grew to become an athlete consultant on the board of Commonwealth Games England in April

A brand new undertaking for Agbeze, which has simply been introduced, is her presence on the Commonwealth Games England Board. She is an athlete consultant on the board alongside swimmer Aimee Willmott and Ali Jawad, and a part of the remit of her present function is the very important space of athletes’ package.

“There are greater than 600 athletes and workers who will want package, and an actual vary from younger gymnasts to these on the different finish of the age spectrum just like the 79-year-old who took half within the garden bowls on the 2014 Games.

“All of the important thing areas will probably be handed by the group together with the color pallet and designs, however the most-important factor will probably be guaranteeing that what’s delivered is match for athletes’ performances.

“Whenever I’ve put on an England dress, I want it to feel special and feel like it’s amazing, but then forget about it. I don’t want to have to interact with my dress again after that. As an athlete it’s vital that what you’re performing in is going to do its job.”

Today we donated gadgets of #TeamEngland package from the #GC2018 Commonwealth Games to St Bart’s hospital for NHS workers unable to return to their houses. We are in awe of everyone on the frontline & hope our small contribution will assist these working day in, day trip to avoid wasting lives. pic.twitter.com/qVe18CfXU0 — Team England (@TeamEngland) April 16, 2020

Agbeze has been to a few Commonwealth Games competitions, the primary being in Melbourne in 2006 and the most recent on the Gold Coast two years’ in the past. As you’d anticipate, Team England’s success is necessary to her.

“I’m excited that it is multi-sport so I’ll get to study quite a bit about different sports activities and come at it from a unique perspective myself.

“With all the different individuals on the board and their experiences, it ought to come collectively to imply that Team England are profitable.

“It’s all about trying to think about everything that goes in and around the Games before things happen. That way, we already have a response which means we deal with anything and the athletes can just perform.”

When it involves Birmingham 2022, from a netball perspective Team England would be the defending champions. After main them to their biggest success in 2018, will she be on court docket in a couple of years’ time?

“I’d love to; it’s my home town. At the moment though, I’m taking every day as it comes,” one after the other, the defender stated.

“It does seem very far away right now, but I realise that it will be here before I know it. For now, I’m looking at this period in front of me and hopefully at a Superleague competition ahead.”