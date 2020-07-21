Alyssa Nakken made MLB history by coaching first base for the San Francisco Giants in an exhibition game

Alyssa Nakken, the first female coach on a Major League Baseball staff in league history, became the first woman to coach on the field during a major league game on Monday.

The Giants announced the hiring of Nakken on January 16 as an assistant coach within Gabe Kapler’s staff.

Nakken, a four-time Academic All American softball player for Sacramento State, joined the Giants in 2014, and is currently responsible for developing, producing and directing several the organization’s health and wellness initiatives and events, including coordinating the Giant Race series. She joined the organization in 2014 as an intern in the baseball operations department where she worked on many different special projects related to the amateur draft, international operations and player development.