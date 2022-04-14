Alyssa Nakken made MLB history on Tuesday night, albeit not in the way she had hoped.

Nakken made history by being the first female in the league to coach during the season game. In the Giants’ 13-2 victory over the Padres at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, Alyssa Nakken made history by becoming the first woman to coach on the field in a Major League game.

After coach Antoan Richardson was removed from the game by crew chief Greg Gibson following an argument with Padres’ third-base coach Mike Shildt, Nakken took over as the Giants’ first-base coach in the top of the third inning. Kai Correa, the bench coach, walked down to the batting cages and told Nakken she would be replacing Richardson, according to Nakken.

Alyssa Nakken Has Been With The Giants Since 2020

As a result, Alyssa Nakken made her first on-field coaching appearance with the Giants, who signed her as an assistant coach in January 2020. The Giants have been grooming Nakken for a future on-field coaching job for some time, as she previously served as the team’s first-base coach during an exhibition game versus the Athletics at the Coliseum two years ago. While Nakken minimized the feat, both teams’ players appeared to recognize the significance of the occasion.

When Nakken came to the dugout in the bottom of the third, Padres’ first baseman Eric Hosmer congratulated her, and Giants catcher Curt Casali gave her a huge embrace. Nakken’s historic performance came less than a week after fellow pioneer Rachel Balkovec became the helm of the Yankees’ Single-A affiliate in Tampa.

Nakken, a former first baseman for Sacramento State’s softball team, graduated from the University of San Francisco with a master’s degree in sports administration and first joined the Giants as a pitching coach intern in 2014. Before becoming the first full-time female coach in Major League history, she worked in different front-office positions.

The bright orange City Connect helmet she wore in Tuesday night’s game was presented to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, which also contains the Giants jersey she wore on Opening Day 2020.