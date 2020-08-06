Alyssa Milano tests positive for coronavirus antibodies: ‘I thought I was dying’

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick,” Milano shared. “Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom.”

The “Charmed” alum said that she was tested for coronavirus twice in March, but both tests came back negative.

Additionally, once she was feeling better, she took a finger-prick test to determine whether she had the antibodies that often occur in those that have fought off the virus, but again received negative results.

“After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab,” she continued. “I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19.”

Milano stressed that the “testing system is flawed” and said that the “real…