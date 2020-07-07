Alyssa Milano Teams Up With Black Lives Matter To Demand That The LAPD Be Defunded By 90 Percent

Actress-turned-radical liberal activist Alyssa Milano just teamed up with Black Lives Matter to call for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to be defunded by 90 percent. She also went after the union that represents the rank-and-file members of the LAPD.

Milano was a busy bee on Twitter on Monday, tweeting an attack at the L.A. Police Protective League (LAPPL), which she blasted as a “narrow special interest group” that she claims aims to guard the LAPD’s budget and pensions. She added the hashtag “#ProtectPeopleNotPolice.” at the end of her tweet.

What may be the Los Angeles Police Protective League? @LAPPL is a narrow special interest group that lobbies our politicians to guard the LAPD budget, pension + officers. But electeds need to #ProtectPeopleNotPolice. Sign the #PeoplesBudgetLA petition: https://t.co/d2h2JS6NyU — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 6, 2020

The LAPPL has spent the last few weeks fighting with Mayor Eric Garcetti over his anti-police statements as anti-cop vitriol continues to spread through the entire country in the wake of the death of George Floyd. In a current meeting with black leaders, Garcetti went as far as to call LAPD officers “killers,” based on Breitbart News.

Last week, Garcetti helped the Los Angeles city council vote to defund the LAPD’s budget by $150 million, but it was not enough for Milano and her fellow Black Lives Matter activists. They’re continuing to push the People’s Budget L.A., which will redirect 90 percent of the LAPD’s funding to community safety efforts along with to other initiatives.

The People’s Budget L.A. argues that the LAPD’s funding should be paid down to just 1.64 per cent of the city’s general spending, a decrease from 16.2 percent during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is not a union; it’s really a gang. It buys off politicians, intimidates critics and covers up the crimes of its members. This band of bullies won’t silence us. We will expose them and stand inside our power. #ProtectPeopleNotPolice #PeoplesBudgetLA pic.twitter.com/1WXQb0J8Db — #BlackLivesMatter-LA (@BLMLA) July 6, 2020

On Monday, Milano called on her 3.7 million Twitter followers to sign a petition in support of the People’s Budget L.A. Not stopping there, she also asked them to simply help her in essentially bullying the L.A. Police Protective League on social networking.

Today at 12PM we now have a Twitter Storm light emitting diode by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles (BLMLA) and targeting the Los Angeles Police Protective League. Please find every one of the information you’ll want to participate in the twitter storm at: https://t.co/9AnQR08uwu. Please participate! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 6, 2020

“The LAPPL is a major obstacle to defunding the police and reimagining public safety — our goal is to highlight this,” leaders of Black Live Matter L.A. said on the official web site for People’s Budget L.A.

This uses we reported that shootings in New York City skyrocketed by 205% after Mayor Bill de Blasio made efforts to defund law enforcement department. The residents of Los Angeles should are expectant of the same thing to occur in their city, should Milano and her fellow radical leftists manage to get thier way.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on July 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

