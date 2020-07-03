Alyssa Milano States Redskins Name ‘Cannot Be Tolerated Any Longer’ After She’s Caught Selling Redskins Merchandise

Actress-turned-radically liberal activist Alyssa Milano has once more exposed herself as a hypocrite after she tweeted that the NFL team Washington Redskins need to be “cancelled” until they change their name. Unfortunately for her, however, it was then discovered that she was attempting to sell Redskins merchandise just a few years back.

“This cause is close to my heart,” Milano tweeted along with a connect to a petition demanding that the Redskins change the name they’ve had for pretty much 90 years.

This cause is near to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/fNESjqJEgX — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 1, 2020

The petition claims that Redskins is a “derogatory name” and calls upon advertisers, banks, sports broadcasters, and social media outlets to will not associate with the team by any means until the name is changed.

Milano then doubled down in a second tweet in which she wrote, “We must end racism in its entirety. Allowing the NFL to continue to use the Redskins name is destructive to Native communities and cannot be tolerated any longer. Change the name Redskins.”

We must end racism in its entirety. Allowing the @nfl to keep to use the @redskins name is destructive to Native communities and cannot be tolerated any longer. Change the name @Redskins @nfl #TheTimeIsNow #ChangeTheName — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 1, 2020

This comes just three years after Milano launched “Touch by Alyssa Milano,” an accumulation of sportswear items which included photos of the “Charmed” actress wearing many different Washington Redskins shirts. The Pacific Standard even published an article begging Milano to stop attempting to sell “racist clothes.”

Did she mean “close to my heart” or “literally on my chest”? pic.twitter.com/zxg2BX0qLI — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) July 1, 2020

Milano has responded by claiming that she was trying to get out of her “Touch” contract and has tweeted multiple times, begging people that have whom she was working to change the advertisements.

“Hey, guys. Been trying to get this taken care of for decades. NFL/NHL licensing is including these teams. PLEASE email at [email protected] and I am going to forward complaints to manufacturing company,” Milano said in 2017. “My manufacturing company controls the line and what we sell based on licensing from leagues. There is no reason for me to lie to you. I’m not a hurtful person. Im giving you my email address. Please use it. Thank you.”

Hey, guys. Been looking to get this looked after for years. NFL/NHL licensing is inclusive of these teams. PLEASE email at [email protected] and I will forward complaints to manufacturing company. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 28, 2017

My manufacturing company controls the line and what we sell predicated on licensing from leagues. There is no basis for me to lie for you. I’m not really a hurtful person. Im providing you with my current email address. Please utilize it. Thank you. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2017

Milano also told Adweek that she had tried to alter her contract in a fashion that would allow her to choose what teams that her face would be used to sell NFL merchandise.

“I have asked them to stop producing merchandise for that team (don’t even want to write the word) numerous times, and they have said that contractually they can’t pick and choose which teams under their contract with the NFL they produce merchandise for,” Milano said. “I was told I’d be in a breach of contract with the manufacturing company.”

“I am against the use of disparaging names and imagery in sports. Full stop. Sports teams and leagues need to stand up to racism,” she added.

The hypocrisy of Alyssa Milano never ceases to amaze!

This piece was compiled by PopZette Staff on July 3, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Fox News fires host Ed Henry for sexual misconduct allegations: Fans stunned

Wisconsin college students demand Lincoln statue be torn down because while that he was ‘anti-slavery,’ he wasn’t ‘pro-black’

Meghan McCain loses it as ‘The View’ derails: ‘I’m the only conservative on this show!’