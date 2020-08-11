Alyssa Milano shows hair loss following Covid-19 battle in video

The actress has been battling symptoms of the virus since March, when she said she began experiencing fever and headache.

“Thought I’d show you what # Covid19 does to your hair,” Milano tweeted along with the video. “Please take this seriously.”

In the video she shows her clean detangling brush before brushing her wet hair.

“I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that is coming out of my head as a result of Covid,” Milano said in the video.

Holding up a large clump of hair in front of the camera she added, “One brushing, this is my hair loss from Covid-19. Wear a d*** mask.” In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on PrimeTime and infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner last week, the actress said she was waiting for advice from doctors on what to do now that she is in recovery, noting that it’s not clear what next steps she should take. “My question is there is no guidance on what to do once you recover. I don’t know if I should go get my heart checked, my lungs checked. There’s concerns about vascular system. Do I need to go get a panel for all of that?” “There’s no guidance because this is all so new,” she added. Schaffner said while there are no next steps that have been established yet, anyone still experiencing symptoms like Milano should continue to see their primary physician…

