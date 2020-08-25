Alyssa Milano Says She’s ‘So Sad to See Herschel Walker Say That Trump Is A Champion Of Social Justice’

Actress and leftwing activist Alyssa Milano is not delighted that NFL legend Herschel Walker revealed his assistance for President Donald Trump throughout night among the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Milano slammed Walker for promoting the concept that President Trump appreciates “social justice.”

“As a sports fan I’m so sad to see @HerschelWalker say that Trump is a champion of social justice,” Milano tweeted.

As a sports fan I’m so sad to see @HerschelWalker say that Trump is a champion of social justice. #TrumpChaos #LiarInChief #RNCConvention — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa _Milano) August 25, 2020

Herschel Walker says that he has actually seen bigotry ‘up close’ and ‘it isn’ t Donald Trump’

Herschel Walker stated throughout his speech that as a black guy maturing in the south he understood from experience that President Trump is not a racist due to the fact that he had actually seen the genuine thing “up close.’

“Growing up in the deep south, I’ve seen racism up close,” Walker stated. “I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice,” the NFL legend included. “I appreciate all …