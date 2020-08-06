Alyssa Milano says she tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies after testing negative for the virus

The actress and activist is now taking aim at what she says is a flawed testing system.

On Wednesday Milano posted a photo of herself using a breathing apparatus on her verified Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks.”

“I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell,” she wrote. “It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks.”

She said she felt confused, had a low grade fever and a terrible headache.

“I basically had every Covid symptom,” Milano wrote. “At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. “ What followed, she wrote, was four months of lingering symptoms including vertigo, heart palpitations, shortness of breath and short-term memory loss. Milano went and had her blood drawn for another antibody test. “I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies,” she wrote. “I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers.” “I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax,” the “Charmed” star added. “I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying.” Milano, who…

