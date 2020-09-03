Alyssa Milano says she still has heart palpitations, is forgetting words following positive coronavirus test

Milano, 47, started by guaranteeing her fans on Instagram that she is “ok.”

” I’m beginning to physically feel much better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex,” she composed.

The “Melrose Place” star added: “I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part).”

Milano likewise shared that the current CT scan of her lungs and heart MRI returned “normal.”

“I get super scared sometimes, though,” she confessed.

The starlet discussed she’s not afraid of getting ill once again herself however is fearing for her “loved ones.”

“I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified,” Milano said. “Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick.”

Last month, the “Insatiable” star exposed in an Instagram post that she evaluated unfavorable two times for coronavirus and one antibody test in March regardless of having “essentially had every COVID sign.”