Alyssa Milano says she is losing her hair after long battle with COVID-19

Actress Alyssa Milano has actually opened about her battle with COVID-19, stating she is now experiencing hair loss as a result of the coronavirus In a video published to Twitter on Sunday, Milano brushed through her hair to reveal it falling out, in clumps.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously,” Milano composed in the caption.

She shared the video to spread out a basic message. “Wear a damn mask,” she stated.

The starlet is not the only individual to report hair loss as an outcome of COVID-19 While it is not a sign on the CDC’s main list, a current study discovered about 26% of individuals with long- term coronavirus signs stated they experienced hair loss.

The study was carried out by Survivor Corps, a group that supplies resources to coronavirus survivors. The group asked more than 1,500 clients to report what signs they had, consisting of those not on the CDC list like weight gain, blocked ears and hair loss.

The scientists discovered that “long haulers’ COVID-19 symptoms are far more numerous than what is currently listed on the CDC’s website,” the study reads Over 400 participants stated they experienced hair loss.

Many individuals in the Survivor Corps Facebook group have actually opened about their hair loss following their fights COVID-19, …