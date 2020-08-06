Alyssa Milano Reveals Positive COVID-19 Antibodies Result Months After Thinking She ‘Was Dying’

Alyssa Milano is detailing her extremely frightening experience with coronavirus after lastly evaluating positive for the antibodies.

The Charmed alum made the expose on her Instagram Wednesday, consisting of not just a photo of her test results, however likewise a selfie (above, inset) of her connected to a breathing maker when she was at her sickest. Sharing how she “basically had every Covid symptom” after contracting the unique infection near completion of March, Milano admitted she still deals with “lingering” indications of the disease.

Alyssa started her prolonged caption by explaining her numerous efforts at getting evaluated for COVID-19, composing:

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE.”

But the self-proclaimed activist pressed on, choosing to have her …