Alyssa Milano Pushes Outrageous Conspiracy Theory About President Trump And Mail-In Voting

Hollywood actress-turned-radical liberal activist Alyssa Milano simply drifted a conspiracy theory about President Donald Trump that is absolutely nothing except unusual.

Milano’s Outrageous Conspiracy Theory

Milano required to Instagram on Monday to state that she has “worked this election out in my head with all the twists and turns of a Hollywood movie plot.” The previous “Charmed” starlet continued to anticipate that President Trump will produce the impression that he has actually beaten Joe Biden by stating the election over prior to all the mail-in tallies have actually been counted.

Milano composed that, in her mind, this is how things will play out:

“Trump sends out Proud Boys into blue states to prompt violence– reducing the vote in the blue states. Trump persuades his fans that the pandemic isn’t a concern and they do not use masks anyhow so why would not they be completely great voting face to face onElection Day They do, in reality, appear on Election Day since Trump informed them it’s safe. That night it * looks * like Trump won. He incorrectly declares he won. But all of the mail-in tallies have not been counted yet. In the time it requires to count them, Trump invests every minute discrediting the election. Biden wins and Trump contradicts the outcomes.”

