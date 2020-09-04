Alyssa Milano Joins Forces With Michelle Obama’s Voter Group For New Election Security Web Series

Hollywood actress-turned-radical liberal activist Alyssa Milano simply revealed that she is coordinating with previous First Lady Michelle Obama’s ballot company When We All Vote for a new web series about election security.

Milano Launching Web Series

The six-episode series is called “Own the Vote 2020,” and it will intend to “educate and empower” Americans about voting guidelines prior to the election inNovember In her statement about the series, Milano discussed that it was her fear about the election that resulted in her wishing to do it.

“I feel like the election is being threatened — everything from insecure voting machines to information warfare to our ability to vote safely,” Milano informedThe Hollywood Reporter “So we decided to get some people together to educate and empower the American people on not only election security but also voter rules and regulations for every state.”

