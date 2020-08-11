Alyssa Milano Is Losing Her Hair After Suffering From COVID-19 (Video)

Alyssa Milano is back to remind us that the coronavirus is not a hoax, not the flu, and DEFINITELY not a joke.

Months after experiencing debilitating COVID-19 symptoms, the Charmed alum took to Twitter on Sunday to share one of the surprising side effects of having the virus: hair loss!

The 47-year-old made the revelation in a video of herself brushing her tresses after a shower and collecting an abnormal amount of hair in the process, telling fans:

“Hey everybody, I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that is coming out of my head as a result of COVID. This is a detangler brush, my favorite detangler brush. As you can see, in there is no hair in there right now.”

The actress kept brushing through her long locks until she had a sizable bunch of stray hairs that had gathered on her brush. She concluded the video by showing the entire collection of hairs, telling viewers:

“One brushing, this is my hair loss from COVID-19. Wear a damn mask.”

See Alyssa’s shocking demonstration for yourself (below):

65% of COVID-19 survivors surveyed report experiencing hair loss, among other long-term effects: https://t.co/rOOwBh1XXk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020

Yikes.

According to reports, people who have…