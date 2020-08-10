Alyssa Milano hospitalized, reveals she’s experiencing hair loss following positive COVID-19 antibodies test

“I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms,” the starlet captioned her post. “I am what they call a ‘long hauler.’”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast host continued: “Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t.”

“This virus sucks,” the “Desperate Housewives” alum captioned the post. “Please take it seriously.”

On Sunday, Milano exposed she was experiencing hair loss.

The starlet published a video of her brushing her hair with a tidy brush after cleaning her hairs. After a couple of brushes, her hair began to come out in heavy volume.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” Milano stated. “Please take this seriously.”

The “Charmed” alum just recently opened about her health journey that led to a positive coronavirus antibodies test.

Milano published a screenshot on Wednesday of her information, in addition to an image of herself utilizing a breathing device while she was ill in April.

“This …