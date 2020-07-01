Alyssa Milano hits back over alleged blackface photo

The actress posted Tuesday in response to a write-up alleging she was “facing backlash” over a purported “blackface scandal.”

“Hey, a**holes,” she tweeted. “The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s (cq) tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump’s ‘tan.'”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is just a star of the hit MTV series “Jersey Shore” and well known on her tan. Both she and Milano are of Italian heritage. CNN has reached out to reps for Polizzi and to LifeZette for comment.