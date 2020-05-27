Alyssa Milano Gets Slammed After Indicating She’s Proud Of Mob Who Forced Unmasked Woman Out Of Store

Earlier this week, we reported on a disturbing viral video that depicts an offended mob forcing a lady out of a retailer in New York City as a result of she was not sporting a masks. As the video made the rounds on-line, actress-turned-radical leftwing actress Alyssa Milano advised she was pleased with the mob for what they did—it didn’t take lengthy for this to return again to chew her.

Milano tweeted out the video together with the caption, “Never been prouder of growing up in Staten Island.”

Never been prouder of rising up in Staten Island. https://t.co/QYgBjgr5Sr — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2020

The video had been captured in Staten Island, and Milano’s touch upon it signifies that it makes her really feel pleasure in the place she comes from, seemingly praising the agitators’ hostile conduct. Unfortunately for Milano, nonetheless, this rapidly blew up in her face when social media customers made it clear that it was the unmasked girl who was in the appropriate right here, and that the mob went too far. Here are some examples of the backlash Milano has obtained since this video was posted:

“You’re the most Un-American person I have ever encountered Alyssa. Your failures in life are well deserved.”

“You’re proud of this behavior???”

“I started loving you decades ago, but it has been harder & harder to support you as the years go by. I ABSOLUTELY agree with wearing masks, but the fact that you condone & support this type of behavior is horrible. Instead of growing up you seem to be more childish all the time.”

“The people yelling with masks are likely spreading more virus than a silent maskless person.”

“Oh…you like bullies??”

“Reread ‘1984,’ or probably for the first time.”

“Yes, let’s encourage people to become angry mobs. OR, someone could have gone over to an employee and asked they speak to the customer without the mask. OR, if the store doesn’t have a policy of requiring masks, the screaming lunatics should shop somewhere else. But, you do you.”

“Proud?!? Treating people like that is disgusting.”

“Yeah because Mob Rule is the best!”

Ouch, that has obtained to harm! Another day, one other time that Milano has made an absolute idiot of herself.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 27, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

