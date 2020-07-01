Alyssa Milano Fights Back Over ‘Blackface’ Claims After Jersey Shore Parody Resurfaces

As celebrities’ blackface scandals continue steadily to come back in to the spotlight, Alyssa Milano is refusing to take the bait!

Following her tweet about “cancel culture” and how it’s “being weaponized by the right/Putin,” Twitter users resurfaced pictures of the actress appearing in what they claim as “blackface”. Lifezette, a news outlet founded by controversial Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham, also ran with it, publishing a post titled, “Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal—damning video comes back to haunt her.”

The Charmed alum first replied to one twitic on Tuesday, writing the way the pics (one featured above, inset) circulating were extracted from a 2009 Jersey Shore parody in an effort to make light of Snooki‘s fame. She shared:

“The photo of me parading [sic] Jersey Shore and Snookie’s [sic] tan? This proves the whole point of the actual tweet. I’ve never done, nor would I ever do blackface.”

The Twitter critic deleted their message, but Alyssa continued further with her defense in addressing the “blackface scandal” news article! Alongside a video of the original Funny or Die skit for full context, the 47-year-old took to the social media marketing platform with a more direct response to the “smear campaign“:

“Hey, a**holes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s [sic] tan. Snookie’s tan (she is really a sweetheart by the way) is worth parodying as is Trump’s ‘tan’. So go f**k yourselves together with your smear campaign.”

You can observe the clip in question (below).

The short video shows Milano’s “evolution” as a glam team transforms her into a character fit for a role on the MTV reality show, which is gold considering her early criticism of the series. She said during the time:

“My husband [Dave Bugliari] actually showed me the trailer on YouTube last night, and I got upset. It upset me. I was like, ‘Turn that off!’ So no, I don’t think I’ll be watching that!”

Clearly the Sorry Not Sorry podcast host isn’t about being canceled by conservatives so easily. She earlier urged her followers to answer “right-wing trolls” wanting to bring her down by sending a hyperlink to the full skit video:

The right wing trolls are utilizing a still from this funny or die video in which a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore. If you begin to see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video. Here it is: https://t.co/oKauRsy32a — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2020

A section of us sincerely hopes Snooki, or the others from the cast, hop into this conversation to sound off with their thoughts! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Is this just a deliberate attempt by Republicans to take down Alyssa? Or can there be more to her “tan” that she’s failing to recognize??

