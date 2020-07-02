Alyssa Milano Embroiled In Blackface Scandal As Disturbing Video Comes Back To Haunt Her

Hollywood actress-turned-radical liberal activist Alyssa Milano has found herself in hot water after a video surfaced, one which appears to show her wearing some form of blackface. Milano has since fired back to defend herself, saying that she was not wearing blackface at all.

The years-old parody video shows Milano with makeup that darkens her face as she portrays Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from the reality television show “Jersey Shore,” according to Daily Wire.

“The right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a [sic] parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore,” Milano wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video.”

The right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore. If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video. Here it is: https://t.co/oKauRsy32a — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2020

Twitter users, however, were not convinced, with one tweeting back to Milano a photo of her with the darkened facial make-up along with the caption, “Is she racist? #AlyssaBlackface.”

“This is me playing snookie/Jersey Shore in a funny or die video,” Milano fired back, including a link to the video.

This is me playing snookie/Jersey Shore in a funny or die video. Here is the full video: https://t.co/oKauRsy32a — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2020

Polizzi, who is better known by her nickname of Snooki, was born in Chile before being adopted by an Italian family. She identified as Chilean until she had a DNA test done in 2014, which revealed her ancestry was “Northern India, gypsy, Iberian American, South Asian, East Asian, Middle Eastern, and Jewish with roots in North Western Croatia, Macedonia, Slovakia, Russia, and Spain,” according to Newsmax.

“I would say once I was 16, 17, I started to think, ‘Why didn’t my birth parents want me? What do they look like? Do I have any brothers and sisters?’ Because I grew up an only child, I always wanted a brother or sister to grow up with,” Polizzi said when describing her early years, according to Page Six.

“I hate being an only child, it makes me a bitter b*tch that I am today. That’s why I want, like, 10 kids so they don’t feel that way,” she added. “Eventually, when I was 21, 22, I got my dad drunk and was like, ‘Dad, can you just tell me what went on? Why was I up for adoption?’”

“I can’t even imagine because I have two kids, putting up a child for adoption, to give them a better life,” Polizzi concluded. “That’s so amazing for them, that shows how much they loved me. But also I could never do that. I can’t even imagine how they felt giving me up but thank you for that.”

Milano is one of the main champions of leftist cancel culture, calling for the “cancellation” of public figures left and right for infractions that oftentimes aren’t nearly as bad as the situation in which she has now found herself. It seems that Milano doesn’t apply her own rules to herself, however, as she now expects the rest of us not to cancel her for own blackface scandal. The hypocrisy of liberals never ceases to amaze.

