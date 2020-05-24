Alyssa Milano defends wearing a ‘totally safe’ crochet mask following backlash

Alyssa Milano responded to criticism on Twitter after being accused of wearing an un-safe face mask.

On Saturday, the previous Charmed actress posted a photograph along with her household within the automobile. Milano, husband Dave Bugliara and their two youngsters are all pictured wearing face masks, with the TV star and activist in a cream crochet model.

“Masks keep people safe and healthy,” she wrote within the caption. “Show me yours!”

Immediately replies began flooding in, mentioning Milano’s crochet mask and calling it ineffective in stopping the unfold of COVID-19 due to its porous holes and large knit. One commenter wrote, “Alyssa that mask is as helpful as a screen door on a submarine.”

Another follower illustrated the criticism, posting a image of a fence together with the caption, “Your mask is exactly what this fence does to keep mosquitoes out.”

Milano was fast to tamp down the criticism.

“Mask has a carbon filter in it,” she wrote. “So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe.” She additionally provided a screenshot of the carbon filter she purchased to place inside her mask. She additionally instructed one other consumer that the mask was made by her mom.

Others jumped onto the thread in assist of crochet masks, saying that so long as they’ve a carbon filter inside, they’re fully efficient. One commenter even provided a photograph of what a crochet mask with a carbon filter seems like from the within.

On all of her social media channels, Milano has been outspoken in regards to the significance of wearing masks, sharing many sources about their effectiveness, all with the identical message: #WearAMask.

Milano additionally retweeted one notably apt reply to the entire crochet mask debacle that unfolded on her web page. “What a metaphor for life,” the Twitter consumer wrote. “Judging something on the surface without knowing what lies beneath.”

What a metaphor for life," the Twitter consumer wrote. "Judging something on the surface without knowing what lies beneath."





For the latest coronavirus news and updates, comply with alongside at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to specialists, individuals over 60 and those that are immunocompromised proceed to be probably the most in danger. If you have got questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s useful resource guides.

