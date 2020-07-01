Alyssa Milano Claims Republicans Are Responsible For ‘Cancel Culture’ As She’s Embroiled In Blackface Scandal

Yesterday, we reported that Alyssa Milano had found herself embroiled in a blackface scandal after having a video surfaced of her wearing darkened facial makeup to portray Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from “Jersey Shore.” Now, Milano is firing straight back with the ridiculous declare that conservatives would be the ones behind cancel culture, despite the fact that leftists have been the folks “cancelling” anybody who disagrees with them for a long time.

“Cancel culture is being weaponized by the right/Putin. Take notice of who they are targeting & what is trending. Are they trying to hurt Trump’s most vocal critics? Yup. The misinformation campaign has begun. Be vigilant in what you post on social media. Truth still matters,” tweeted Milano, who has been among the leaders of leftist “cancel culture” ever since it began.

Cancel culture will be weaponized by the right/Putin. Take notice of who they are targeting & what exactly is trending. Are they wanting to hurt Trump’s most vocal critics? Yup. The misinformation campaign has begun. Be vigilant in what you post on social media marketing. Truth still matters. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 29, 2020

Countless conservatives have already been “cancelled” by the Left since President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, including Roseanne Barr, Megyn Kelly, Diamond & Silk, Google engineer James Damore, and many more. As of late, deranged liberals have resorted to cancelling historical figures like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, and also Abraham Lincoln, demanding that statues of them be removed.

Milano is just trying to blame “cancel culture” on conservatives after she herself became a target of it when video surfaced of her wearing what clearly looks to be blackface. Had a conservative white actress been caught wearing the makeup that Milano is in the image below, we all know she’d have been cancelled a long time ago.

Wow, check out this racist Republican in blackface… Oh wait. That’s @Alyssa_Milano. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/8jzELOEabz — BlueStateVacatur (Parler Duel Citizenship) (@ShoreProgress) June 28, 2020

Things only got worse for Milano when photos resurfaced of her wearing cornrows, which resulted in her being accused of appropriating black culture.

Milano is learning the hard way in what the downside is of the cancel culture that she championed for such a long time. “Cancelling” people may seem like tons of fun, but that changes once you become a target of the mob. Thinking that cancel culture won’t ever actually come for you has a special degree of narcissism that only somebody who has spent decades in Hollywood, as Milano has, might have.

Here’s hoping that Milano in fact is “cancelled” for these infractions, and that individuals never have to know her ignorant opinions again.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 30, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

