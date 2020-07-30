Alyssa Milano Claims NYPD Is ‘Trump’s Gestapo’—It Immediately Backfires On Her

Hollywood actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano simply ashamed herself as soon as again when she published a video of what she declared appeared like “Trump’s Gestapo kidnapping protesters.”

It rapidly emerged, nevertheless, that it was truly simply members of the New York Police Department jailing a suspect.

A stressed Milano required to Twitter on Tuesday to publish a video that was presumably tape-recorded near East 25 th Street and secondAve in Manhattan.

“CAN ANYONE CONFIRM WHATS GOING ON HERE?” Milano composed. “It looks like #TrumpsGestapo kidnapping protestors. I’m sorry for putting out something that hasn’t been verified but this seems like it’s important to get out there.” (Warning: graphic language in the following video.)

As you can see, the video plainly reveals NYPD officers utilizing their bikes as barriers so that plainclothes officers can get the suspect and put her in an unmarked van. The NYPD rapidly exposed the claim being made by Milano, discussing what truly took place here.

“In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park,” the NYPD tweeted. “The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.”

Even drastically liberal New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio exposed this, stating that the NYPD apprehended the lady and charged her with harmful authorities home.

Despite all of this, Milano has yet to confess to or excuse her knee-jerk rubbish, and she has actually likewise not erased her tweet in which she declared NYPD officers were “Trump’s Gestapo.”

Instead, she is continuing to utilize her platform to damn the authorities, not caring if there is any reality to the important things she is publishing.

This comes one week after Milano implicated the authorities of “terrorizing the community” of Portland, Oregon, neglecting all the violence that is taking place there.

“Police & federal agents are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and attacking people simply for protesting police brutality,” she tweeted. “This is not law and order. This is lawlessness — it must be stopped. Trump’s lawlessness must end.”

