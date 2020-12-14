Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) has been demoted by Robert Baird equities researchers to a rating of ‘neutral’ from ‘outperform’. The present price objective has been increased from $140 to $175 indicating a potential 44.65% upside from the present price.

On Monday, the company started from $120.98 in the stock market with the market cap being $26.48B. The lowest in 1 year is $72.67 while the highest being $128.57. Their current, quick, debt-to-equity quotient is 3.81, 3.26, and 0.22. Their 50-day rolling average stands at $122.02 while 200-day at $113.88.

According to the 3rd November report, Alexion had quarterly EPS earnings of $3.24, surpassing the $2.60 estimate by $0.64. Their revenue was $1.59B that surpassed the $1.43B estimate. Their net margin was 16.32% with the return equity being 23.16%.

ALXN Stock Transactions

Sanford Bernstein assigned a target price of $148 with a rating of ‘market perform’. Wedbush demoted the rating to ‘neutral’ from ‘outperform’ and issued a price objective of $175. Royal Canada Bank increased it to $175 from $139 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. BMO Capital Markets demoted the rating to ‘market perform’ from ‘outperform’ and increased the price objective to $175 from $152. SVB Leerink increased it to $163 from $159 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. The company has a consensus ‘hold’ rating with a $152 price objective.

Tanisha Carino, CAO, sold off 1,530, ALXN shares at $122.26 EPS worth $187,057.80. 4.03% of Alexion shares are owned by insiders.

Glassman Services increased its holdings by 76%, owning shares valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisors raised their holdings by 766.7% and now own shares priced at $30,000. Jeppson Management bought a new position of $35,000 while Ellevest Inc raised their holdings by 165.4%, owning shares priced at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted their holdings by 135.9%, owning shares priced at $46,000. Institutional investors possessed 84.22% ALXN stock.