Alwyn C. Cashe: Pentagon backs awarding Medal of Honor to US soldier who died saving others in Iraq

US Army Sgt First Class Alwyn C. Cashe was on patrol on October 17, 2005, in Samarra, Iraq, when a roadside bomb detonated near the Bradley battling automobile bring the Florida native and his fellow soldiers. Cashe, 35, suffered deadly burns while pulling the soldiers from the burning automobile. He died on November 8 of that year at the Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper informed legislators in a letter today that Cashe’s actions “merit the award of the Medal of Honor.” If granted, Cashe would be the very first Black service member bestowed the difference for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Esper’s decision follows a bipartisan push from legislators to upgrade Cashe’s Silver Star Medal, the third-highest US military battle honor, to the Medal of Honor, which is the country’s greatest award for battle valor.

In October 2019,Democratic Rep Stephanie Murphy of Florida,Republican Rep Michael Waltz of Florida andRepublican Rep Dan Crenshaw of Texas sent out a letter to Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy asking for an evaluation of Cashe’s case and factor to consider of the difference. The most current effort signs up with previous pushes to posthumously award the honor.