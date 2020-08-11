Alvin Kamara not worried about contract, but should Saints be?

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints’ running back said he’s focused on staying healthy.

Alvin Kamara has been a critical component of the Saints’ offense since he joined the team in 2017. He’s preparing to enter the fourth and final season on his current contract with New Orleans, and his focus is on being the best player possible for his team.

“I’m just here to do my job,” Kamara said. “I’m healthy and back with my teammates, and we’re working towards getting ready for Tampa (Week 1).”

What Kamara isn’t worried about is contract negotiations.

“As far as contracts go, I’m not concerned with contract talks at all,” Kamara said. “Me and my agent talked briefly about it, and I told him, ‘Don’t tell me anything about a contract until stuff is happening and there’s something I need to know.’ If I was my own agent, then I would have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I’m not. I don’t talk [with the front office] about contracts, I don’t talk to coaches about contracts.”

After RB Christian…