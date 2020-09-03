Alvin Kamara landing spots: Saints likely to hold on to star running back, but here are possible trade fits

Alvin Kamara is one of the best all-around running backs in football. Now all 31 other NFL franchises may have that opportunity to play “Let’s Make A Deal” with the New Orleans Saints as the franchise could look to trade Kamara if they can’t reach a contract extension with the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

The Saints are doing their best to make sure Kamara is happy, as the franchise cleared the air with the Pro Bowl running back and are still focusing on working out a long-term extension with him (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). Kamara will return to practice Wednesday after leaving the team to receive an epidural shot in his back which would have kept him sidelined for a few days. Kamara still showed up at the Saints facility for COVID-19 testing so he could rejoin the team, which explained his absence.

Kamara’s trade market could heat up fast if the Saints can’t reach a long-term deal with him. He’s the only player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards, have 2,000 receiving yards, and make three Pro Bowl appearances in his first three NFL seasons. Over the past three seasons, Kamara is fifth in yards from scrimmage (4,476) and second in all-purpose yards (5,061). Kamara’s 27 rushing touchdowns are fifth in the NFL and his 243 receptions and 2,068 receiving yards are second in the league among running backs only to Christian McCaffrey.

Bottom line: Kamara deserves to be paid amongst…