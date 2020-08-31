Alvin Kamara appears to be holding out over contract with Saints

BRAND-NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Alvin Kamara # 41 of the New Orleans Saints in action throughout the NFC Wild Card Playoff video game versus the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans,Louisiana (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Trouble is developing in between the Saints andAlvin Kamara The gifted running back desires a brand-new contract prior to he returns to training school.

Any possibilities the Saints have of being genuine Super Bowl competitors in 2020 depend upon Alvin Kamara being an unsafe weapon in their offending backfield. It will be hard for them to get production from Kamara if he isn’t ready to play.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is now reporting that Kamara has actually missed out on 3 days of training school for theSaints Per the report, the lacks are “unexcused” and are thought to be connected to the gamer’s frustration with his existing contract.

Kamara is slated to make slightly over $2 million during the 2020 season in the last year of his novicecontract The production he provides the Saints in both their hurrying attack and the death video game makes him worth substantially more. The concern he and the Saints need to settle on now is just how much better his production makes him.

Paying running backs huge …