Alvin Ailey dance theater official fired after sexual misconduct allegations

The investigation, which was sparked by social media marketing posts, figured Powell had “engaged in inappropriate communications with adults enrolled in the School,” in accordance with a statement released by the Ailey organization Monday evening.

“Because his conduct was inconsistent with the standards expected of Ailey’s staff, executive leadership concluded that Mr. Powell could not continue in his position with the organization, and he is no longer employed in any capacity,” the corporation said. Powell had been positioned on a leave of absence in June during the investigation, according to the statement.

Powell, who is a huge key figure at Ailey for decades, didn’t respond to requests for comment late Monday.

Four former students at The Ailey School told CNN during the last two weeks that Powell had abused his position of power, including in ways that went beyond “inappropriate communications.” They alleged that Powell touched them inappropriately or made sexual overtures that included sending students an “unwanted” photo.

Three of the students said that after they rebuffed Powell’s advances, they certainly were cut from performances or rejected all through auditions, that they believed to be a type of retaliation by Powell. The allegations against Powell that have been detailed by the ex-dancers who spoke to CNN spanned from 2003 to 2011.

Two former dancers said they complained to administrators of The Ailey School about Powell’s conduct years back, but that he was permitted to remain in his position, traveling with the business and teaching classes. A spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment about that allegation.

Powell, a high-profile dancer, choreographer and teacher at Ailey, started his training as a scholarship student at the school at age nine, according to his online biography on the company’s web site, which was removed this week.

A larger-than-life figure in the halls of the school’s glassy building near New York’s Columbus Circle, Powell performed around the globe and taught at The Ailey School before overpowering in 2012 as artistic director of Ailey II, the group’s junior touring company that is seen as a stepping-stone to probably the most prestigious dancing roles.

But behind the scenes, rumors about Powell’s behavior spread on the list of close-knit number of Ailey alumni who’ve interacted with him, dancers said.

Last month, those rumors erupted on social media marketing: A TikTok video of two dancers with the caption “When you wanna be in Ailey 2 … But guys gotta sleep with Troy Powell” circulated widely among the school’s alumni in recent weeks. And a few former students posted sometimes tearful social media marketing videos of themselves detailing the harassment they faced from Powell.

Following that, an attorney dealing with Ailey’s general counsel retained by the institution reached out to several of the dancers who had commented on the social media marketing posts. Three of the dancers told CNN they’d been interviewed by that attorney.

Powell’s dismissal was first reported by The New York Observer. His downfall represents the latest sexual harassment scandal to hit a respected US dance institution recently. Peter Martins, the artistic director at New York City Ballet, retired in 2018 amid allegations of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse, which he denied, and Marcelo Gomes, a star dancer at the American Ballet Theater, resigned in 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct. Gomes, who has danced with other groups since, has declined to comment about the allegation against him.

The Ailey company was launched in 1958, when it was problematic for many Black dancers to do with conventional dance groups. Its founder, choreographer and modern dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, used his experiences growing up in deeply segregated rural Texas to generate breathtaking dances that incorporate the history and spirituality of Black America.

Before his death in 1989, Ailey grew the organization from the small ensemble to an empire that pulled in $48 million in revenue between July 2017 and June 2018, the newest year which is why its financial information can be obtained. Ailey dancers have performed at the presidential inaugurations for Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, and the group was deemed a “vital American cultural ambassador to the world” in a 2008 Congressional resolution.