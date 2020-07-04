Alveda King: Independence Day aspirations — the challenge to strive for that more perfect union

Admittedly, those aspirations at first and for many years did not encompass the rights of the people who were here for thousands of years before ships began arriving on our shores, or the people brought here in bondage on other ships.

We were an imperfect union then, and we’re an imperfect union still. That’s to be expected because while we’re made in the image of God, we’re not God. We are human beings, flawed sinners capable both of great evil and extraordinary righteousness, all of us, from our Founding Fathers and mothers to all of us alive today only at that perilous moment for our nation.

Our union, that grand experiment still unfolding, is in grave danger at this time. We are challenged not merely by a world wide pandemic that is sickening and killing more people every day and whose end we cannot predict, but also with a social traumatization the likes of which we have certainly never seen.

We have been riven before. The Civil War. The Civil Rights Movement. The Vietnam War protests. All of those have stretched the fabric of our nation however it has not torn. Those challenges made us stronger, better.

I hope and pray we are able to withstand our current challenges but we won’t without God’s help, and without having to be able to find a way to listen to each other.

Our streets are restive. For weeks, protests and rallies that occasionally sparked riots made people afraid to leave their domiciles or believe they had to defend those homes at gunpoint. No one is listening to anyone in these noisy and chaotic days. No one will be heard.

Similar to the way the #MeToo movement of a few years ago took down another prominent figure every few days, civil rights companies, student groups and others now are toppling statues of prominent leaders from our nation’s past. Even some you would are expectant of to be safe – Robert Gould Shaw, Ulysses Grant, Abraham Lincoln – have become targets. I awaken each day wondering which historical figure is next.

I am not enamored of statues, and I’ve made my feelings known before. My faith informs me not to worship idols, and a statue can be an idol. When a statue of my uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was to be dedicated, I told my family I wasn’t sure I could be there. I loved and revered my uncle, the man, but I would maybe not worship his statue.

We need to relearn civility, to remember when we could disagree without scorching the earth between us.

Still, it pains me to watch these unruly people, many ignorant of history, tearing down statues as if that’s an answer to our issues. And it pains me to know that our First Amendment rights to free speech are being trampled by a politically motivated Twitter mob that decides what sentiments may be spoken and which should be stifled. The extremism of our newly anointed “cancel culture” is terrifying.

It’s daunting to realize that this time whenever we are keeping socially distant from one another is exactly the moment once we need to be returning together. We have political differences we shall never over come but we all have been Americans, whether we believe that’s something worth celebrating or maybe not.

We need to relearn civility, to remember once we could disagree without scorching the earth between us.

South Africa found its long ago from apartheid. Rwanda found its long ago from genocide. The U.S. will find its long ago from this unique and disquieting moment, with the help of God and the resolve of a people – one blood, one race (Acts 17:26) – still committed to forming that more perfect union envisioned centuries ago.

