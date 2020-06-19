Alveda King: Celebrating Juneteenth – Unite Americans by making it a national holiday

The proclamation freed “all persons held as slaves” in the states that had rebelled against the Union, and Texas was one of these. To know the way it took more than two years for slaves in Texas to learn they certainly were free, you have to know a little bit of history about the Lone Star State.

Before Texas was a state, it was ruled by Spain and later, Mexico. Both governments encouraged the freeing of slaves but in the 1820s, when slave owners from the Southern states began migrating to Texas to grow cotton, the number of slaves began to grow. When Texas won its independence from Mexico in 1836, slavery was written into the new republic’s constitution.

In 1845, when Texas was annexed to the U.S., there have been some 30,000 slaves in their state. By 1850, that number had jumped to a lot more than 50,000. Ten years later, the slave citizenry numbered a lot more than 180,000.

Texas seceded from the Union in 1861 and joined the Confederacy. At the period, almost one-quarter of Texas families owned at least one slave. Following the Emancipation Proclamation, Southern slaveholders began moving their human captives in to Texas, where few Union soldiers were stationed and the proclamation could be ignored.

That changed on June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and 2,000 Union soldiers found its way to Galveston and declared all slaves free by scanning this proclamation:

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”

A year later, Juneteenth festivities began across Texas and in the end would appear in other areas of the South. The Civil Rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s spread awareness of the holiday.

In April 1968, my uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in the midst of planning the Poor People’s Campaign, which was to culminate in a peaceful march in Washington, D.C., to call on the federal government to address the housing and employment needs of all indigent people in the nation.

The campaign continued after his death and the Poor People’s March happened on Juneteenth. People from all over the country gathered in our nation’s capital that day, when they left, many of them took a newfound knowledge of and respect for the holiday with them. Celebrations began springing up in other parts of the country. My family has always celebrated Juneteenth.

Texas declared Juneteenth an official state holiday in 1980 and today, 46 states and the District of Columbia possess some kind of observances.

My colleague Janet Morana, executive director of Priests for Life, was a New York City public school teacher in a urban school, and even she had never heard of Juneteenth until I came to work with Priests for Life as director of Civil Rights for the Unborn in 2003.

This year, things have changed for the better with this holiday.

Amid the Black Lives Matter protests, President Trump’s campaign accidentally scheduled his first post-pandemic rally on June 19. When some black leaders asked him to change the date, our president was happy to achieve this, and it was widely reported in the media.

Now Juneteenth is on the national radar, and that’s a positive thing. All folks can stand to brush up on our history which date is too vital that you be forgotten. Some major companies, such as the NFL and Nike, are making it a formal holiday.

I think it’s time to go further and make it a national holiday. Statues of Confederate generals and racist officials are now being toppled everywhere, but we could never erase our painful past pertaining to slavery.

What we can and have to do, as Americans of every color, is celebrate its end.

