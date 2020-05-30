Alveda King calls for leadership, unity and faith over fear after third night of riots over death of George Floyd

“Acts 17:26 says, ‘Of one blood, God made all people to live together on the face of the Earth,'” she stated. “Martin Luther King Jr. said we must learn to live together as brothers — and I’ll add ‘as sisters’ — or perish together as fools. Our president, Donald John Trump, has said we all believe the same.”

Floyd’s death was recorded in a number of movies earlier this month. Officer Derek Chauvin is proven urgent his knee on Floyd’s neck for round eight minutes because the handcuffed Floyd cries for him to cease and then turns into unresponsive.

After Floyd, 46, was killed, Chauvin and different officers concerned have been fired. Chauvin was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with homicide and manslaughter.

MINNEAPOLIS COP WHO KNELT ON HANDCUFFED BLACK MAN ARRESTED

“Right now, in this nation, people are being killed basically because of skin color. … So there’s a disregard for the sanctity of human life,” King advised host Pete Hegseth.

“Martin Luther King Jr. said when we learn to value the human personality, we won’t kill anybody,” she continued. “So, we can truly say it appears as though the officer that had his knee on the neck of George Floyd, he had no regard for Mr. Floyd as a person. He didn’t see a person. He didn’t see a community member [who] was serving that community.”

What was clearly seen by the American public, she stated, was that Floyd died with “cruelty.”

“The issue of race is a lie. Racism is socially engineered. We’re not a different race of people because our skin’s different. No, we’re not,” she added. “And so, we’re seeing our black men — our brothers and sisters — being continually slaughtered with an effort of the enemy. This is good and evil.”

The Fox News contributor stated management appears to be lacking within the nationwide turmoil over police killings of unarmed black individuals.

“It is true, we are missing leaders. Leaders with the spiritual understanding and compassion to comfort and guide the people,” she stated. “We need peace. We need unity.”

“Fear not, pray. Don’t panic, pray,” King stated.