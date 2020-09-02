Altec Lansing Mix 2.0 – Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless, Waterproof, Floatable, Portable, Speakers, Loud Volume, Strong Bass, Rich Stereo System, 100 ft Wireless Range, IP67, Steel Gray with Lights



Altec Lansing new Mix 2.0 is the latest and greatest addition to the everything-proof line of Bluetooth speakers, with the ultra-rugged look and feel that you want in any outdoor speaker. This speaker boasts an IP67 waterproof, shockproof, Snow proof – and it floats! Rating. With with it’s new house party Mode; it can pair with up to 50 other Altec speakers over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for the party of a lifetime through Altec Lansing connect app! The Mix 2.0 will keep the tunes blasting from up to a 100-ft wireless Range for up to 20 hours! With a built-in smartphone charger, not only will your speaker keep up but so will you!

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play the Altec Lansing Mix 2.0 Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device; advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection.

COMPATIBLE WITH – Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices.

SOUND – Enjoying our breathtaking stereo sound with deep bass is delivered with exceptional clarity and zero distortion by two high-sensitivity drivers.

WATERPROOF – Certified IP67 Rated: Waterproof, Shockproof, Snowproof, Dustproof, rainproof, outdoor shower speaker, perfect for the beach, poolside, camping, car, boat & golf cart.

VOICE ASSISTANT INTEGRATED – speakerphone enables you to use Siri or Google Assistant with your Mix 2.0 speaker. With true wireless pairing, “Just Ask” feature and USB-C quick charge the music will always be playing.

Power source type: Battery Powered