Researchers at the Technical University of Munich are motivating regulators to look beyond Bitcoin when it concerns thinking about the ecological effect of crypto mining.

According to anAug 4 problem of clinical journal Joule, scientists Ulrich Gallersd örfer, Lena Klaa ßen, and Christian Stoll identified that Bitcoin (BTC) mining accounted for just 66% of the total power usage of the 20 biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

“Based on the underlying algorithms, current hash rates, and suitable mining devices, we conclude that Bitcoin accounts for 2/3 of the total energy consumption, and understudied cryptocurrencies represent the remaining 1/3,” the report mentioned:

“Therefore, understudied currencies add nearly 50% on top of Bitcoin’s energy hunger, which already alone may cause considerable environmental damage.”

The research study identified the power usage of altcoins by examining their hash rates and mining devices. The blockchains consisted of Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR), Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Zcash (ZEC), DogeCoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Decred (DCR), RavenCoin (RVN), MonaCoin (MONA), Bytom (BTM), SiaCoin (SC), DigiBy te (DGB), Horizen (ZEN), Komodo (KMD), and Bytecoin (BCN).

Crypto mining ruining the world?

The research study group stressed that while cryptocurrency mining’s energy requirements are a cause of issue for ecologists, lots of research studies focus solely on Bitcoin instead of all cryptocurrencies.

“Energy consumption, per se, is not an issue in the context of climate change,” the report mentioned. However, it mentioned that crypto mining develops an unanticipated load which needs extra resources. “The increase in full-load hours of certain generation resources may lead to fuel switching effects and alter local emission intensities,” consequently getting worse the ecological impacts.

Bitcoin leader Hal Finney noted as early as 2009 that mining had the possible to produce an ecological problem due to its energy requirements, and this was prior to the production of altcoins. According to the Digiconomist, the cumulative power usage of the Bitcoin mining network as of today– approximately 63.5 terawatt-hours– eclipses the power usage of a number of industrialized nations, consisting of Switzerland.

Oil is the response?

Most of the power for Bitcoin mining currently originates from renewable resource sources. According to aDec 2019 report from research study company CoinShares, approximately 73% of BTC mining is powered by renewable resource.

One option proposed to deal with the energy usage of mining crypto is transforming excess gas produced while mining oil into electrical power. By establishing mining operations in containers at the fields, there is no requirement to establish pipelines or waste excess gas. The operations merely turn the surplus gas or oil into electrical power to power the mining rigs.