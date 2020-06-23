Alpine Star team in no rush to make plans | Racing News

Connections of Alpine Star are in no rush to agency up future plans following her glowing show at Royal Ascot.

Off the observe since touchdown the Debutante Stakes on the Curragh final summer time, the daughter of Sea The Moon emulated her half-sister Alpha Centauri in operating out an excellent winner of the Coronation Stakes beneath Frankie Dettori.

Like Alpine Star, Alpha Centauri is owned by the Niarchos household and was skilled by Jessica Harrington. They gray went on to take pleasure in additional Group One success with wins in the Falmouth and the Prix Jacques le Marois – and Alpine Star will likely be thought-about for a similar races.

Alan Cooper, racing supervisor for the house owners, stated: “I assumed it was an amazing coaching efficiency from Jessie, contemplating the filly hadn’t been seen in public since August.

“She’s clearly an excellent filly, Frankie gave her a superb experience and it is clearly nice for the household – I consider there have not been two winners of the Coronation Stakes out of the identical mare because the 1950s, which is sort of one thing.

“We haven’t made any firm plans just yet. We’ll wait a day or two, take our time and see what Jessie thinks – the Pattern book is there, so we just need to decide which race we go for.”

Another three-year-old filly for whom Harrington and the Niarchos household have excessive hopes this season is Albigna, who may solely end sixth when sizzling favorite for the Irish 1,000 Guineas earlier in the month.

Cooper added: “There is Albigna to take into account as nicely, after all. She’s completely superb now after being a bit sore after the Irish Guineas due to the quick floor.

“We’ll be taking a look at comparable races for the pair of them and we’ll need to cut up them up. We’ll simply have to assess the races and the bottom and all the pieces else.

“Frankie said on Saturday that he thinks Alpine Star would stay a mile and a quarter, but nothing is set in stone.”

Alpine Star was one in all two Group One winners in the Niarchos colors at this yr’s Royal assembly, with the well-known silks additionally carried to a pulsating victory in Queen Anne by Circus Maximus, who’s owned in partnership with the Coolmore team.

Aidan O’Brien’s cost is now seemingly to return to Goodwood for the Sussex Stakes, in which he was narrowly crushed by the now-retired Too Darn Hot final season.

“To see Circus Maximus win was also a tremendous thrill, but in a different way – it was a great spectacle between Terebellum and himself and two great jockeys in Frankie and Ryan (Moore, on Circus Maximus),” stated Cooper.

“I think that (Sussex Stakes) is the first thing to look at, but we’ll see what Aidan decides in due course.”