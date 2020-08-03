Alpine Corporation Waterproof Bluetooth Rock Speaker – Solar-Powered Outdoor Wireless Speaker for Patio, Pool, Deck, Garden – 50-Foot Range, Brown



Price: $85.98

(as of Aug 03,2020 09:06:21 UTC – Details)



Turn up the music with the Alpine Corporation Outdoor Bluetooth Rock Speaker! This outdoor speaker is perfect for your garden, pool area, yard, deck, patio, treehouse, cabin, and more! The patented, cutting-edge solar power technology eliminates the need for messy charging cords – simply place outdoors and let the sun power the speaker. Use the Bluetooth connection with your Apple, Android, Windows, or other smart device to listen to your favorite tunes – the high-fidelity sound plays up to a distance of 50 feet. Resin construction makes the Alpine Rock Speaker durable for years of quality use. While the speaker is portable and light-weight, it is also weather-resistant, designed to withstand extreme climate change so you can leave it outside or take it on the go! The rock design allows it to blend flawlessly into your landscape. Measuring 13″L x 9″W x 11″H, the speaker packs big sound and looks great in any sized space.

OUTDOOR BLUETOOTH SPEAKER: Compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device to play your favorite tunes. 50-foot sound range fills your space with music

SOLAR POWERED: No wires required for charging! Simply place in your yard and let the sun power the speaker

HIGH QUALITY DESIGN: High-fidelity sound lets you fully enjoy your favorite songs. Battery works up to 12 hours on a full charge and includes an on/off switch

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Durable resin constriction is lightweight, weather-resistant, and waterproof. Perfect for leaving in your yard or taking on the go!

IDEAL SIZE: Rock speaker measures 13″L x 9″W x 11″H for an unobtrusive look that fits in any outdoor space