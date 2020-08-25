Alphonso Davies’ journey from Ghanaian refugee camp to Champions League winner

The 19-year-old’s story started in a Ghanaian refugee camp, where he was born to Liberian moms and dads who were leaving their nation’s civil war.

On Sunday, Davies ended up being the very first Canadian to win the European Cup as his Bayern Munich side beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to lift club football’s most sought after reward.

“Coming to Europe and winning the Champions League with a great club like Bayern is everything I can ask for,” Davies informed BT Sport after the last.

“My story, it just goes to show if you set your mind to it you can do anything. I’m happy to have the medal around my neck and the trophy by my side.”

