Alphonso Davies’ journey from Ghanaian refugee camp to Champions League winner

The 19-year-old’s story started in a Ghanaian refugee camp, where he was born to Liberian moms and dads who were leaving their nation’s civil war.

On Sunday, Davies ended up being the very first Canadian to win the European Cup as his Bayern Munich side beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to lift club football’s most sought after reward.

“Coming to Europe and winning the Champions League with a great club like Bayern is everything I can ask for,” Davies informed BT Sport after the last.

“My story, it just goes to show if you set your mind to it you can do anything. I’m happy to have the medal around my neck and the trophy by my side.”

When he was 5 years of ages, Davies and his household left the Buduburam refugee camp and moved to begin a brand-new life in Edmonton,Canada “I can’t really remember too much about those years,” Davies told former England international Gary Lineker in an interview for the Guardian about those early years as a refugee. “I wish I could. I can’t even really remember kicking a football around, although I know I did. It’s not a memory they want to share with their kids too often, but they talked about it a little bit because it’s part of our story.” By all accounts, it was clear as early as high school that Davies was no normal footballer. His prodigious skills triggered Major League Soccer side Vancouver …

