Alpaca stops cops in their patrol car as they try to search a property  

A hilarious video has shown an alpaca stopping police in their tracks after the officers attempted to search a property.

In the video shared by WA Police on Wednesday, two officers from Kellerberrin, a rural town two hours west of Perth, were ambushed by by animal named Alan.

The beast was seen following a police car before that he ran in front of the 4WD and stared down both of the officers.

‘That is a guard alpaca,’ said one officer while still another is heard laughing uncontrollably in the back ground.

‘Look at those teeth, oh he’s actually going to block us.’

The video that has thousands of views was captioned: ‘Looks like alpaca my bags’.

The officers were attempting to execute search warrant on the house and were eventually able to see through before taking a picture of his huge teeth.

A spokesperson from WA Police said the alpaca was ‘not aggressive’ but was ‘very inquisitive and protective of his home’.

The officers managed to execute the search warrant however the alpaca kept a close eye on both officers the entire time.

People online where highly amused by the encounter and several said it had been a essential laugh in a difficult period.

‘It’s the beginning of the Alpacalypse! Never a dull day on the office,’ one man said.

‘Looks like obstructing justice to me,’ said another.

While the others were more entertained by the police officer’s infectious laugh.

‘It’s the laughing in the back ground that’s making me crack up,’