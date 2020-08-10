Alpaca farmer’s business remains closed

Hundreds of individuals normally visit the farm in the summer season, however that’s no longer the case.

PROPHETSTOWN, Ill.– This is Velvet, she is among Tracy Livesay’s 67 alpacas’.

“Their social life has been affected a little bit.” Tracy states these women are fighting with self-isolation, out on their Propetstown home

“All our events have been cancelled… All of our ag tourism has been cancelled,” she states.

During the summer season trip groups would normally come through the Deitricks Alpaca Ranch to discover and pat the alpaca’s however since of the COVID pandemic, that’s no longer the case.”

“We typically do these big shows, they are our biggest money makers. Its how we sustain ourselves.”

COVID-19 stopped all the enjoyable.

“Yarn con is our biggest seller.”