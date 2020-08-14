Alonso’s Indy 500 crew given dispensation to work late on repairs

After consultation with state and IU officials, IndyCar set a regulation whereby team members need to depart the IMS paddock by 7.30pm each evening, to combat potential exposure to COVID-19 by reducing the number of people on site as swiftly as is reasonable.

However, the extensive damage to the #66 RuOff Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet after Alonso struck the Turn 4 wall late in today’s practice session led to the squad seeking and gaining a dispensation to stay on to carry out repairs.

Tomorrow is Fast Friday, when all cars’ BorgWarner turbos are tuned to produce 1.5-bar boost –up from the ‘normal’ practice/raceday level of 1.3-bar – in order to prepare for qualifying weekend. Alonso’s crew is expected to be working until at least midnight to fix the car damage.

Taylor Kiel, managing director at the squad, told Motorsport.com that the team could take these duties in their stride, having needed to fix Robert Wickens car following a shunt in 2018 (the year James Hinchcliffe failed to qualify the team’s other full-season entry), and last year when Hinchcliffe shunted on the first qualifying day.

“Right or wrong, this is the third year in a row we’ve had to do something like this at Indy,” said Kiel, “so we’ve gotten pretty good at sorting these things out!

“It’s a pity –…